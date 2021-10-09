Armaan Kohli’s bail hearing in drug case to take place on October 13

Actor Armaan Kohli is currently under remand at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in a drug bust by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB). Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has also been sent to Arthur Road Jail as he and the other accused in a cruise drug case have been placed in judicial custody.
Armaan's next bail hearing is scheduled for October 13. The actor has been placed in Arthur Road Jail for over two months now. He was arrested by the NCB in August for possession and consumption of drugs.
Kohli's name surfaced in the investigation when the officials were questioning drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh. He had confessed to selling drugs to Kohli on multiple occasions and his Whatsapp chats with Kohli also reportedly verified the same.
