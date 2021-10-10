Rakul Preet Singh celebrates pre-birthday bash with Sidharth Malhotra and the ‘Thank God’ team

Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older today. Ahead of the arrival of her 31st birthday, she received a lovely surprise from the team of her film Thank God. Sharing glimpses of the pre-birthday celebration the actress took to her Instagram and shared multiple stories and posts.

Everyone from the team of the film including his co-star Sidharth Malhotra was present over there. In one of the videos shared by Rakul Preet, she can be seen arriving on the sets of the film and then taken to her vanity van which to her surprise was beautifully decorated. Seeing this, Rakul got a huge smile on her face. Sharing the video, Rakul wrote, "What a lovely surprise I was welcomed to ! Blessed to have the besttttt team❤️ I loveeeeeee u @im__sal @aliyashaik28 ! Thnkuuu for the best morning #prebdaycelebrations #bdayweekendApart from that in the stories, she can be seen cutting the cake with the entire unit who got her two huge cakes. While her co-star Sidharth Malhotra also gave her a cake facial.

Meanwhile on the work front apart from Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh has Doctor G and MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

