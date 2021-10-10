Jackky Bhagnani gives the adorable birthday gift to Rakul Preet Singh; makes relationship official with her

Actor Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram and made a special post dedicating to his rumoured girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh on the occasion of her 31st Birthday. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a picture of them from Mountains where Rakul can be seen wearing a red pullover along with loose-fitted light blue jeans. While Jacky wore a funky leather bomber jacket paired with black jeans. They both can also be holding hands while posing.

Well, finally the duo has made their relationship official and there couldn't be an any better way to do so. Surely, Rakul has received one of the most birthday gifts of her life.

Sharing the picture, Jackky wrote an adorable note pouring his heart out. Jackky wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️???????????????????????????????? @rakulpreet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

In her reply, Rakul Preet Singh thanked Jackky Bhagnani with an romantic post. Posting the same picture, Rakul wrote, "Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop , thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in films like Mayday, Doctor G, Attack, Thank God and Indian 2.

ALSO READ:Rakul Preet Singh celebrates pre-birthday bash with Sidharth Malhotra and the ‘Thank God’ team

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results