Genelia Deshmukh keeps it classic in a sequin black saree

We're always in awe of Genelia's style and her smile never fails to steal hearts. Her posts are super fun and we love the content she uploads with hubby Riteish Deshmukh and her sons Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia Deshmukh donned a gorgeous sequin black saree! She stunned in a figure-hugging saree with a heavily sequinned plunging neck blouse with thick straps.

Genelia looked like an icon absolutely classic with in the saree that was perfectly draped to suit her figure. Her makeup was soft and dewy with her hair in a neat side parted bun. She added a nude shimmer eyeshadow with a neutral lip. Her accessories were kept to a bare minimum with a Kundan choker to finish off the saree look!

Genelia, whose last major Bollywood release was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012, recently told Hindustan Times that she was looking to make a comeback. “When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I’m looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I’m really excited to see the kind of content we’re making,” she said. The actress added that if she is making a comeback after a long time it should be worth it, it should be something that she will enjoy with all her heart. And she doesn’t have any perception that she won’t play a mother or of not playing her age on screen.

