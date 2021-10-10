Genelia Deshmukh keeps it classic in a sequin black saree

We're always in awe of Genelia's style and her smile never fails to steal hearts. Her posts are super fun and we love the content she uploads with hubby Riteish Deshmukh and her sons Rahyl and Riaan.
Genelia Deshmukh donned a gorgeous sequin black saree! She stunned in a figure-hugging saree with a heavily sequinned plunging neck blouse with thick straps.
Genelia looked like an icon absolutely classic with in the saree that was perfectly draped to suit her figure. Her makeup was soft and dewy with her hair in a neat side parted bun. She added a nude shimmer eyeshadow with a neutral lip. Her accessories were kept to a bare minimum with a Kundan choker to finish off the saree look!
