Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares new pictures of her stunning London home

October 10, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her stunning London apartment. She shared pictures of her living room and kitchen and dining area.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares new pictures of her stunning London home

"Landscape pictures of the home that I didn't post," she captioned the post. Her living room looks lively with various colours and the wall adorned with a floral aura. Their kitchen gives a very sophisticated vibe.

Sharing her experience of moving into a new apartment, Sonam wrote, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two-and-a-half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away @rooshadshroff would be perfect to design our space. Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together. Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets, and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam also shared pictures of her and Anand's workspace inside their house. "Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam and Anand married in 2018 in Mumbai. They have been living in London for over a year now.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dedicates a special birthday post to brother-in-law Karan Boolani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *