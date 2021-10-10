Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares new pictures of her stunning London home

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her stunning London apartment. She shared pictures of her living room and kitchen and dining area.
"Landscape pictures of the home that I didn't post," she captioned the post. Her living room looks lively with various colours and the wall adorned with a floral aura. Their kitchen gives a very sophisticated vibe.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)
Sonam also shared pictures of her and Anand's workspace inside their house. "Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)
Sonam and Anand married in 2018 in Mumbai. They have been living in London for over a year now.
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dedicates a special birthday post to brother-in-law Karan Boolani
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply