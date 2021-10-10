Shilpa Shetty channels major mermaid vibes in a gorgeous blue dress for Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty is back to hustling and has been making fashionable statements with her unique looks and style sense.

Shilpa Shetty is the epitome of divine beauty! She looked stunning in a sea blue outfit with gorgeous bright gold accents. She wore a heavily embellished gold bustier with teal and sea blue work. The top also featured a sheer yoke with a choker like design around the neck and heavy sparkle work on the sleeves and cuffs. It was completed with a short skirt with studs. The outfit was paired with a pallu like design. She looked stunning with a heavy crown like headgear. Her makeup was standout experimental with heavy bronzer, bright shimmer eye shadow and beach waves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty dazzles in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani creation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results