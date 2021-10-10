Shilpa Shetty channels major mermaid vibes in a gorgeous blue dress for Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty is back to hustling and has been making fashionable statements with her unique looks and style sense.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)
Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.
Also Read: Shilpa Shetty dazzles in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani creation
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply