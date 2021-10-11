Shaan to release his iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ in an all new avatar on October 27; to deal with the topic of mental health

The new version of 'Tanha Dil', which deals with the topic of mental health is backed by leading pharma brand, Lupin. Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan who recently celebrated his birthday, is all set to give his fans a special treat. As Shaan’s iconic ‘Tanha Dil’ clocks 20 years, the singer will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’. The track will be completely different though and will tackle the delicate issue of Mental Health.
Post COVID-19, there was a dramatic spike in the number of people battling depression. Shaan felt that a song that addresses the issue sensitively is the need of the hour and hence the idea of ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ was born. The track, though focusing on a serious issue, has the same magic and soulfulness that has made Shaan a household name for decades.
