Amitabh Bachchan terminates endorsement contract with Kamala Pasand

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand pan masala brand citing he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. This news come after the actor was requested to withdraw himself from the ad campaign by the National Anti-tobacco organization.

An official statement has just been released, that read, “Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr. Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

A letter was earlier addressed to Amitabh Bachchan and Shekhar Salkar, President National Organization For Tobacco Eradication. It stated that the pan masala affects the health of the citizens and Big B should withdraw from the campaign. “As an oncologist and member of an NGO working in the field of tobacco cessation, I am aggrieved and provoked to wage war against the dubious measures, such embellishment done by various influential and famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, leading to increased tobacco use among students,” the letter read.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan 'gangster' as he enters his 79th year with style

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results