Arjun Kapoor to star in Bhushan Kumar’s The Lady Killer, first poster unveiled 

Actor Arjun Kapoor has signed his next project. After series of releases this year, the actor will next star in The Lady Killer. It will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. A small town playboy falls in love with a self-destructive beauty and they embark on a whirlwind romance. It is the story of their crazy ride laced with thrilling twists, nerve-racking suspense, and a more than a healthy dose of mistrust making it a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Arjun Kapoor, on October 11, shared the first poster of the film with a caption that read, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me."

Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar

The Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar says, "We are thrilled to bring The Lady Killer to our audiences. Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure-shot hit – Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay.”

Commenting on The Lady Killer Arjun Kapoor said "When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited !"

Producer Shaailesh R Singh says, "The Lady Killer is a unique story and marks my first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. He is surely a powerhouse of talent! Looking forward to bring along this superhit thriller collaboration with Bhushan ji. I can't wait to see our vision translate onto the big screen, the audience will surely love this one"

The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

