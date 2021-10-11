Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff gets evicted, first contestant to leave the house

Don 2 fame actor and model Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from the Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss season 15. While Sahil made his entry like a rock star, his presence in the house was hardly felt.

In the Sunday episode of the show, Salman Khan announced that the Don 2 actor received the least number of votes this week. Thus, have to leave the house. Even Rakhi Sawant, who visited Bigg Boss 15 over the weekend as a guest, seemed surprised at his inactivity. She even pulled him up for taking the show so lightly.

Sahil Shroff made big promises on stage in front of Salman Khan but was hardly seen during the show. The 38-year-old got his big break in 2011 in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Don 2. He essayed the role of a police inspector who helps Priyanka Chopra’s character in catching the antagonist. He then went on to star in films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Dear Maya.

On the work front, recently, he was seen playing a negative role in the ALTBalaji web series Baarish, also starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.

For this week’s nominations, the entire junglewasi — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgaal were nominated as a punishment after Pratik Sehajpal broke house property. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a Navratri special with guests like Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aastha Gill among others joining Salman Khan.

