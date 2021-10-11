Morgan Freeman Has No Beef With Police

Morgan Freeman is currently promoting his new film The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain. It’s about the real-life murder of a 68 year old former Marine with bi-polar disorder who accidentally set off his medical alert device which summoned police. That led to a confusing confrontation and his death. Freeman also happens to fund a program at the University of Mississippi for evidence-based policing and reform. A Black Enterprise reporter asked Freeman how he felt about de-funding the police and was surprised when Morgan declared “I am NOT in favor of de-funding police- despite current negativity, police work is necessary and most of them are guys just doing their job!”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results