BTS’ Grammy 2021 ‘Dynamite’ Louis Vuitton suits, Katy Perry’s ‘California Girls’ dress to be sold at charity auction in January 2022

The custom suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards 2021 performance will be sold at a charity auction. The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit ‘Dynamite’ during March’s Grammys’ performance. The auction will be held next year on January 30.

The sales will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions during the run-up to the Grammys. Besides BTS, other items that are included for the auction are- a white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton in 2019 when she was honored by MusiCares, a silver dress that Katy Perry performed ‘California Girls’ in the silver ensemble in 2010 during a concert spotlighting Grammy nominees.

Other items headed to the auction block include one of Jason Aldean’s cowboy hats, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his 2015 Glastonbury performance and guitars signed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica’s James Hetfield.

The items are sold to benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry. Joni Mitchell has been announced as this year’s MusiCares Person of the year and will be honored at a ceremony on January 29.

South Korean Juggernaut, BTS are all set to resume their concert tour activities and will be giving their first live performances after the pandemic at a series of show starting November 27 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

