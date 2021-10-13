Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat say he would like to know Nikki Tamboli personally

The controversial reality show of Indian television has entered its fifteenth season. Many contestants have come and gone, and what has stayed is the impact that they've left in the minds of people. Talking about the same, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat also expressed his desire to know one contestant from the former season closely.

Nishant says "If there's one contestant from the previous season that I would like to know personally then it would be Nikki Tamboli. She was really funny and entertaining in the previous season. So if I had to pair up with someone from the previous season it would be Nikki. I would love to play games with her, have fun and entertain everyone in the house"

Well, it'll be exciting to watch Nishant and Nikki pairing up together since Nishant is a true player whereas Nikki is a stunner but is extremely strong-headed too.

