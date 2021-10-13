Malavika Mohanan is all things peachy and fun in latest pictures; check out

Malavika Mohanan is a beauty- she knows how to pull off her desi outfits or any outfit at all. She bears it with unmatched grace and elegance.

Malavika Mohanan is all things peachy and orange in her latest look. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, she wore a bright orange criss cross backless dress. The outfit fits her perfectly and hugs her in just the right places. Her makeup was dewy with messy hair in beach waves with a burgundy tone. Malavika's makeup stood out with a popping pink eye liner. Malavika flashes her radiant smile for the camera and looks beautiful as ever.

She made her debut in a Malayalam film opposite the very charming Dulquer Salman, there’s been no stopping her fame and popularity. She’s all set to make a stunning B-Town debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra where she’s all set to share the screen for the first time with Gully Boy fame aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.

