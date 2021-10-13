Kajol stuns us in bright pink saree during Durga Puja

Bollywood actress Kajol never fails to impress her fans with her unique and versatile styling sense. Recently, the actress attended Durga Puja with family members.

The actress was seen in a bright pink chiffon saree styled with a matching gold beaded sleeveless blouse. She accessorised the look with a beautiful silver necklace, black glass bangles and a smartwatch.

For her makeup, she keep it minimal with a small bindi while keep her hair clean in a low bun.

On the work front, Kajol is all set for her upcoming film The Last Hurrah. The project will be helmed by Revathy.

Also Read: Kajol gets emotional after meeting her uncles during the Durga Puja festivities

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results