Kim Soo Hyun shows despair as he becomes murder suspect in character poster of One Ordinary Day

The makers of upcoming South Korean drama One Ordinary Day have finally unveiled the character poster of the lead actor Kim Soo Hyun.

In the poster, Kim Soo Hyun is sitting on the ground in his prisoner garb. Shoulders stooped, head facing down, and face full of resentment and despair, Kim Soo Hyun portrays the hopeless situation his character Kim Hyun Soo finds himself in. The angle of the image emphasizes the cold cement wall behind him that seems to extend upwards endlessly and touch the sky.

According to Soompi, the drama’s producers said, “Kim Soo Hyun is a fascinating and valuable actor who has both a boyish side and a masculine side at the same time. Please look forward to ‘One Ordinary Day,’ where Kim Soo Hyun’s excellent performance will shine once again.”

One Ordinary Day is an eight-episode Korean remake of the BBC show Criminal Justice. The drama will star Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student that is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight and Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a low-class lawyer with no interest in the truth. The series will be directed by Lee Myung Woo, who previously led projects such as Punch, Whisper, and The Fiery Priest.

On the work front, Kim Soo Hyun was last seen in 2020 drama It’s Okay to Not be Okay opposite Seo Yea Ji. One Ordinary Day premieres in November via Coupang Play.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming crime drama One Ordinary Day’s teaser released

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results