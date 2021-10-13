Kareena Kapoor Khan is feeling pink as she makes a monochrome statement for an outing in the city

Kareena Kapoor is an icon. She is a style diva. From movies to runways to just the streets of Bombay- there is nothing Kareena Kapoor doesn’t make her own with her charm and style. Kareena Kapoor recently rang in her 41st birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in the Maldives. She had a gorgeous beach birthday in the island country and her Instagram posts are proof that she had a ball.

Kareena Kapoor knows how to make a fashion statement. She struts on the streets of Bombay like it is a fashion runway! She was spotted finishing a few meetings with her manager and she donned an all-pink toned monochrome outfit. Kareena looked stunning as she donned a bright fuschia pink shirt with pale pink pants with a blet of the same colour. She made formal wear fun and still kept it chic with the basic styling and classic elements. She completed the look with white block heels and her makeup was simple and fresh with a natural blush and her hair in a bouncy side partition.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year. She also launched her pregnancy book earlier in July.

