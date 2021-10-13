Nora Fatehi looks pristine in white anarkali with ivory dupatta

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi never fails to impress with her stunning shoots. The actress often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the stunner shared a beautiful picture of herself with big smile in a white anarkali with V-neckline styled with an ivory dupatta. She accessorised the look with silver rings and a silver brooch.

For her makeup, she did a minimal look while keeping her hair curly and loose. She captioned her post, “Smile bitch u on camera.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi dazzles in desi attire with a Chanel bag worth Rs. 12 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results