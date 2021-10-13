Nora Fatehi looks pristine in white anarkali with ivory dupatta

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi never fails to impress with her stunning shoots. The actress often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the stunner shared a beautiful picture of herself with big smile in a white anarkali with V-neckline styled with an ivory dupatta. She accessorised the look with silver rings and a silver brooch.
On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn.
