Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: Ranjinikanth is a deal breaker in Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s refreshing love story

Netflix is celebrating the season of love with the newest and refreshing pair in the tinsel town, Meenakshi and Sunderashwar. Played by Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, Meenakshi Sundareshwar explores the love story of newlyweds and their relatable journey in finding romance, set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on October 12 which shows Abhimanyu as an engineer who meets Sanya in an arrange marriage set up. While the former seems like a nervous and introvert person, Meenakshi is a feisty woman who loves movies and tries to find common ground with him. Set in the South Indian background, the teaser showcases the traditional moments. But, the deal breaker here is – Meenakshi loves superstar Rajinikanth whereas Sunderashwar is not into movies which leaves her speechless.

The teaser follows the story of newlyweds trying to find hope and love but face trials and tribulations in the journey of their romance. The long distance relationship, the work set up and inhibitions take this romance to different level.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar posted on Instagram, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar – Teaser. This festive season, Meenakshi & Sundareshwar are taking you along for their journey of keeping love alive, despite the distance! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5.”

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Meenakshi Sundareshwar features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises – will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?

ALSO READ: Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani to release on November 5 on Netflix

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results