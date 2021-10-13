Avneet Kaur makes a statement in beige bodycon dress

Indian television actress and the trend setter Avneet Kaur is making us swoon with her latest photoshoot. The digital sensation often shares her stunning photos.

The actress took the internet by storm in a sexy beige fitted bandeau dress with one sided sleeve along with deep neckline while flaunting her perfectly toned figure.

She accessorised the look with small studs, a ring and a silver bracelet. She also added a pair of brown heels to complete the outfit. For her makeup, she did a minimal glowing look. She kept her hair all loose and curly with lot of volume. She captioned her post, “Running away from all that drama just to create some more like.”

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently seen in Hindi romantic drama Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

