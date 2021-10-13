Saif Ali Khan reveals how Taimur changed after his baby brother Jeh Ali Khan’s birth

Actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed his fourth child earlier this year. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their second child together Jeh Ali Khan. Recently, Saif spoke about the changes Taimur made after the arrival of Jeh.
Saif and Kareena's first child Taimur Ali Khan is very popular among the paparazzi and an internet star in his own way. However, now he is no more the youngest in the family. Talking to a news portal, Saif said that Taimur has become more responsible after the birth of Jeh. He said that Taimur is now interested in zombies and armies and makes his brother laugh a lot.
