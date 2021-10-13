Pooja Hegde rings in her birthday with Durga havan

Actor Pooja Hegde steps into the new year by ringing in birthday celebrations with a havan performed on the auspicious occasion of Durgashtami. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress now continues the streak of being grateful for all the love success and blessings she has received so far. Making for an apt day to give thanks to the goddess, the festive day is believed to be a celebration of strength and virtue and marks the end of evil.

Pooja received a special surprise from her team on the the eve of her birthday and she had reserved the big day for spending quality time with her family. Not long ago, the actress took a trip to Varanasi and participated in the famous Ganga aarti expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon her.

The Pan India star currently awaits the release of her highly anticipated film Most Eligible Bachelor, which will hit the theatres on October 15. Pooja's line-up of forthcoming projects includes Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Prabhas wishes Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde on her birthday with a new dreamy looking poster

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results