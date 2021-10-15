Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll to return as Pratigya and Krishna in Ankahee Dastaan – Pratigya

TV's favourite couple Krishna and Pratigya aka Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor are returning to the small screen with Ankahee Dastaan. The movie will go on-air on October 17 and is titled Ankahee Dastaan – Pratigya. It has been produced by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions with Pearl Grey as the writer and creative producer.

Sharing his thoughts about bringing back the audience's favourite couple, Rajan said, "I am happy to feature our recently concluded show Pratigya in the series Ankahee Dastaan. I am thankful to Star Plus for giving us a platform where we can explore untold stories in a two-hour format."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pooja A Gor ???? (@poojagor)

Ankahee Dastaan – Pratigya will revolve around Krishna questioning Pratigya's past and accusing her of having an affair before marriage. The episode questions society on its double standards for doubting a woman's character easily, while a man in similar circumstances can boast of it. As a show and character Pratigya in the past has always expressed her concern over these stigmas and has quashed them with her befitting replies. And it will be interesting to see what Pratigya does this time.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 to air its last episode next week

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results