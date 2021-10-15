Aryan Khan allowed 10-minute video call with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to a cruise drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month. It's been 11 days since he was detained by NCB followed by his arrest along with several others. After his bail plea was rejected twice, Aryan Khan's case was adjourned for October 14. As the bail order was reserved until October 20, it has come to light that Aryan Khan was allowed one video with his family – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

According to NDTV, "Aryan was also allowed a 10-minute supervised video call with his family; this was in line with a High Court order that says prisoners are allowed a video call with their families twice a week due to Covid." Aryan has only exercised this option once.

Reportedly, jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said that they received a money order of Rs. 4500 from Aryan's family on October 11. A jail inmate can receive up to Rs. 4500 for their expenses inside the jail under the rules. He has been designated as Undertrial Number N956 after being shifted to the barracks at Arthur Road Jail.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will continue to remain in jail at least till October 20. The superstar's son's bail hearing was held at the special NDPS court on October 13 and 14. The court has reserved its order for October 20. Aryan and the other accused were arrested on October 3.

NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. However, they had said in the court that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan but they discovered a small quantity of contrabands on the co-accused.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan receives a money order of Rs. 4500 in jail from his family

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results