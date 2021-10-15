Rahul Vaidya gets death threats for his song Garbe Ki Raat also featuring Nia Sharma

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently released a song called ‘Garbe Ki Raat’. The song also features actress Nia Sharma alongside Rahul Vaidya. While the song is being loved and appreciated by the fans of the singer and the actress, a section of people have been offended by it. Some people have taken offence to the song since it has a mention of Shri Mogal Maa, a revered deity from Gujarat. The worshipers of the deity have protested the song.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya’s team has revealed that the singer has been getting death threats for the song. They also said that the problematic lyrics will be rectified soon. The singer's team issued a statement which read, "Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments."

“However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it," the statement further read.

ALSO READ: Sana Makbul calls Rahul Vaidya ‘petty’, opens up with regards to their spat; says ‘Can never talk to him again’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results