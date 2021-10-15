Saif Ali Khan’s busy shooting schedule makes him miss House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Polo Cup

The prestigious Bhopal Pataudi Cup has been a long-standing Pataudi family legacy that Saif Ali Khan has successfully carried forward over the years. Due to his jam-packed shooting calendar this year, the versatile actor will be giving the family event a miss.
The event will be held on 17th October in New Delhi.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has been on a roll with back-to-back blockbusters with Sacred Games, Tanhaji and recently Bhoot Police. His upcoming project crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 is soon to be released next month.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan reveals how Taimur changed after his baby brother Jeh Ali Khan’s birth
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply