Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and director Anil Sharma reunite for an iconic sequel; motion poster unveiled

One of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema is all set to come up with its sequel. Gadar 2, a period drama is now prepped to go on floors soon. Helmed by Anil Sharma the movie will feature superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on screen following 20 years. The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Deol.

While the other details about Gadar 2 are heavily under wraps, watch this space for further updates on this exciting project!

After two decades the wait is finally over!

Announcing the biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema. Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2.@iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ @anilsharmaprod @Mithoon11 @ZeeMusicCompany @ZEE5India @zeecinema pic.twitter.com/a8ZxX82028

— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) October 15, 2021

Romantic period drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2001. The theme of the Hindu Muslim partition created quite a stir and won awards for music, acting, and direction categories. In Gadar, Tara Singh had gone all the way to Pakistan to bring back the love of his life and dear wife Sakeena.

Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon. The movie will go on floors soon.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Apne 2 to go on floors in March 2022

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results