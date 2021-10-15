Asha Bhosle in pursuit to get Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch her granddaughter Zanai

Asha Bhosle’s pretty granddaughter Zanai has her eyes set on Bollywood. Having failed to glean attention as a singer, Zanai will now be launched as a leading lady, as soon as a filmmaker worthy of doing the honour is found.
Asha Bhosle has her eyes set on none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sources say that the Gangubai Kathiawadi director is inundated with calls from the veteran songstress.
Zanai has been taught the basics of acting by Shabana Azmi, no less.
