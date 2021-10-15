Asha Bhosle in pursuit to get Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch her granddaughter Zanai

Asha Bhosle’s pretty granddaughter Zanai has her eyes set on Bollywood. Having failed to glean attention as a singer, Zanai will now be launched as a leading lady, as soon as a filmmaker worthy of doing the honour is found.

Asha Bhosle has her eyes set on none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sources say that the Gangubai Kathiawadi director is inundated with calls from the veteran songstress.

“Ashaji also came visiting Sanjay and his mother with Zanai. She brought a gift for SLB’s mom knowing fully well that the way to his heart is through his mother. She now calls him up regularly for long chats on songs and music,” informs a source close to Sanjay Bhansali.

Zanai has been taught the basics of acting by Shabana Azmi, no less.

