Akshay Kumar’s next with Aanand L Rai to be based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo of the Gorkha regiment

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai are set to collaborate for their third film together. After having wrapped up RakshaBandhan a couple of days back, the duo has announced their next film- Gorkha.
Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Major General Ian Cardozo in the film. Cardozo is a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian army. He was also the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and brigade. During the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Cardozo had stepped on a landmine in the final days of the war and amputated his own leg when he realized he could not be saved. He was later operated on by a Pakistani army doctor who was taken prisoner of war.
The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai and will go on floors next year.
