Kajol impresses in a royal blue Anita Dongre saree worth Rs 85,000 for Durga Ashtami celebrations

Kajol has been actively taking part in the Durga Puja celebrations in the city for years now. On a few occasions, her cousins Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji have been photographed joining her for the prayers. However, last year they were forced to cancel their tradition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kajol celebrated Durga Ashtami with her family. She was seen with mom Tanuja and son Yug. Husband Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa Devgn were not present for the festivities. She donned a gorgeous royal blue brocade saree. The saree featured heavy zari work from Anita Dongre. She kept her makeup and styling simple and looked resplendent as always. She paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse with fresh makeup, kohled eyes and rosy lips. This beautiful saree is the perfect festive pick and costs Rs. 85,000.

Kajol recently announced her next film that will be directed by Revathy.

