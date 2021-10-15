Aditya Roy Kapur begins shoot of Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani’s Thadam remake on Dussehra

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani’s untitled next, a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thadam, starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the leading role goes on floors today!

Based on true events, this thriller film will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars along with Mrunal Thakur as a Cop. The actress will be seen doing a face-off with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

