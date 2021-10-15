Richa Chadha surprises beau Ali Fazal on his birthday on his set in Delhi

Come October and there begins the season of celebration. What with the traditional festive spirit all around, an incoming birthday is all the more reason to celebrate. As Ali Fazal ushers in his birthday on the 15th of October, he is currently shooting in Delhi for his upcoming film, Khufiya. Delhi girl Richa Chadha didn't want to let the day pass by just like that. She has flown into Delhi to surprise the actor on set.
Richa and Ali have been friends since they met on the sets of Fukrey. They recently became open about their relationship as a couple. Ali has been filming in Delhi with Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, and Delhi girl Richa perhaps didn't want to miss out on an opportunity to regale her fiance in her hometown.
