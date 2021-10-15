Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone shoot a project in Dubai, watch video 

Jacqueline Fernandez and Netflix's 365 Days star Michele Morrone are coming together for a project. Recently a video surfaced on one of Jacqueline's fan clubs, where the 365 Days fame actor can be seen with the gorgeous diva at a photoshoot.

In the video, both the stars undoubtedly look super hot together and seem to complement each other very well. Jacqueline has donned upon a golden high slit gown and Michele is clad in a black suit.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Jacqueline Fernandez flew to Dubai a couple of days ago. She had a list of things lined up for her. She started off with finishing the events first and the most awaited collaboration for later. Jacqueline is currently shooting with the Italian actor Michele Morrone for a project in Dubai."

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will star in Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Kick 2.

