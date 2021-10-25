Pooja Hegde flaunts her toned body in a black monokini

Pooja Hegde has had quite a busy schedule ever since the lockdown eased. The actress who has a dress for every occasion is never too far from sharing a picture or two in lovely outfits that sends her fans into frenzy.

Pooja Hegde posed for her latest Instagram post and it is absolutely fire. She rocks the black monokini that flatters her curves and finishes the look with a beige trench coat and knee-high heeled boots. Hegde looked ravishing with smokey makeup, messy wavy hair and soft tinted lips. In the picture, she is seen getting rid of the trench coat, she states the reason for the same to be the rising temperature. She gave a sultry expression for the camera.

Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay makes the long list of Pooja’s envious upcoming country-wide projects.

