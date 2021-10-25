“Aayush Sharma is the life and soul of Antim”- Mahesh Manjrekar

Adding to the anticipation and excitement of the film, the makers of Antim: The Final Truth unveil a new post featuring the brutal, menacing, dreaded gangster Rahuliya played by Aayush Sharma.

With a robust built and glowering stare, Aayush Sharma looks every bit ferocious in the poster, piquing the interest of the audience across quarters. Ever since the first look, there has been an intense buzz around the phenomenal transformation of Aayush Sharma from the lean, guy-next-door to the muscular, ripped personality.

Throwing light on the journey of Aayush Sharma's transformation to Rahuliya, director Mahesh Manjrekar praised his leading actor saying, "Aayush is the life and soul of Antim. I could see the change in him, slowly, I could see him as Rahuliya. When I came on board, I had a one on one with Aayush, I hadn't seen LoveYatri that time and I decided not to because I didn't want to form an opinion about what Aayush can do. I found Aayush very sensible, aware of the cinema that we have today. I initially thought I would have to work very hard on him but when I came on the sets I was surprised, he was so deep-clawed in the film, he was ready to adapt and he knew what was the character all about. He was fantastic from day one, there were scenes that surprised me, he was always there, spot-on, whatever was required of the role, he was there delivering."

Leaping new bounds of dedication and perseverance, Aayush Sharma has won the hearts of the audience with the first song of the film 'Vighnaharta', for which the actor shot despite a fractured palm.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Antim: The Final Truth portrays the journey of a gangster (played by Aayush Sharma) locking horns with an idealistic police officer (played by Salman Khan).

