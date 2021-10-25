“Miss u baby girl”, says Kajol as she misses Nysa on her Moscow vacation

Bollywood actor Kajol, who is currently vacationing in Russia with son Yug and other family members, shared a post on her Instagram handle for her daughter. On Friday, the actor shared a photo with her daughter Nysa with a caption that read, “Miss u baby girl..”
Just a few days back, Kajol was sharing a lot of photos from her time in Moscow where she is on a vacation with her son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, as well as her nephews, Aman and Daanish Gandhi.
Kajol was last seen on screen in Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga where she played a film actor who shares a difficult relationship with her mother (played by Tanvi Azmi), while also trying to navigate the bond with her daughter (played by Mithila Palkar).
