Siddhant Chaturvedi mesmerises with his charm in a bottle green suit

Siddhant Chaturvedi is busy with the promotions of his latest flick Bunty or Babli 2. He has been dropping some major fashion inspo. Siddhant made his debut as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. He became the national crush right after and has us all swooning over his lopsided smile and charm.
He recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Yudha in Portugal with Excel Entertainmet. Siddhant has previously worked with the production house for Gully Boy and Phone Bhoot. He will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's untitled film.
