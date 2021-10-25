Shraddha Kapoor to unveil the T20 Pavilion- An Ultimate Cricket Stay ahead of the T20 World Cup India Vs Pakistan match on October 24

While Indians are known for their love for cricket, the spirit around an India Vs Pakistan match hits all new heights each time. Therefore, it is no surprise that citizens on both sides of the border are eagerly waiting for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 24. Ahead of the match, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will be unveiling the T20 Pavilion- An Ultimate Cricket Stay.

At an event on Sunday, ahead of the match, Shraddha and Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Bookng.com will be unveiling the unique cricket-themed luxury stay in Mumbai. The T20 Pavilion is a unique, cricket-themed luxury stay specially curated by Booking.com at the Presidential Suite at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences that will make cricket lovers go HOWZAT!! The T20 Pavilion is available for booking for one night, with check-in on October 24 and check-out on October 25.

Offering a 360-degree stadium experience, the T20 Pavilion is all things cricket – the pitch, the field, the dugout, the locker room, and practice nets. With cricket infused in every element, the two-bedroom Presidential Suite is designed with cricket memorabilia such as bats, helmets, stumps, seasonal balls. The T20 Pavilion is a 166 sq m suite and features a spacious living area, dining room, master bedroom with dressing room, guest room, bathroom with tub, and a private patio.

