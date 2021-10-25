NCB to oppose Aryan Khan’s bail plea in Bombay High Court

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection to drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau. It's been a few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. Aryan Khan's case was adjourned for October 20 after his bail order was rejected twice. Even his last bail plea was rejected by the court.
After having his bail pleas rejected three consecutive times by the special NDPS court, Aryan Khan has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court challenging the orders of the NDPS court.
