NCB to oppose Aryan Khan’s bail plea in Bombay High Court

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection to drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau. It's been a few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. Aryan Khan's case was adjourned for October 20 after his bail order was rejected twice. Even his last bail plea was rejected by the court.

After having his bail pleas rejected three consecutive times by the special NDPS court, Aryan Khan has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court challenging the orders of the NDPS court.

Now, according to a report by a daily Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan. A source close to the NCB stated that the decision was made at a meeting held by Sameer Wankhede who is the zonal director of NCB. He arranged a meeting with top legal counsels of the drug control agency late on Friday. In the meeting, they have discussed the strategy of the NCB in presenting its case before the Bombay High Court. Apart from that, it is also learnt from the sources that so far, NCB has even asked for Aryan’s health-related details and educational documents.

