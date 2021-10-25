Karwachauth 2021: A look at TV celebrities celebrating the auspicious holy occasion

Yesterday, the entire nation celebrated the Karwachauth which is a holy festival celebrated by Hindu women on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika. On Karwachauth, married women, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

Just like the entire nation, our television celebs too are big on KarwaChauth and celebrate it every year with full enthusiasm. The festival also comes with the couples dressing up in beautiful traditional attires. This year was no exception. Many telly town celebrities got dressed up in beautiful traditional hues and shared romantic photos with their spouses.

Let's have a look at some of them

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made their Karwachauth special as they celebrated in Rubina's hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya who recently got married this year in July celebrated his first Karwachauth with wife and actress Disha Parmar. The couple looked smitten as they got themselves clicked on camera. On the occasion, Rahul even penned down a heartwarming note for his wife.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath

Kapil who keeps his married life quite private and under the wraps posted lovely photos with his wife Ginni Chatrath. In one of the photos, he can be even seen planting a kiss on her cheeks.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Looked up to as one of the most idealistic couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated Karwa Chauth by getting into royal traditional attires.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

Just like Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan too celebrated his first Karwa Chauth with wife Shweta and the two struck a pretty pose together.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Well, this Karwachauth celebration stands out of all as it was way too unique. Considered to be one of the most idealistic couples of the television industry, Jay and Mahhi have tied the knot with each other for over 11 years now. As Jay is locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house this year, Mahhi decided to celebrate the occasion and break the fast by seeing Jay on television. While her daughter Tara took her father's position.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale

This couple is another addition to the newlyweds in the television industry. Comedian Sughanda Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale who tied the knot during lockdown this year in a private ceremony also celebrated their first Karwachauth.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehegal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who have been married for many years now also celebrated Karwa Chauth with full joy and enthusiasm.

Arjun Bijalni and Neha Swami

Last but not least, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami who missed celebrating their wedding anniversary together this year. But, for Karwachauth fortunately they both managed to be together and made it special for themselves.

