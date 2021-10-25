“My inspiration and strength”, says Alia Bhatt as she wishes mom Soni Razdan on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wished her mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of Soni, she thanked her mom for being an “inspiration and strength for life."

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “happy birthday ma my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!!Love you little mama birdie ”

Today, Soni is celebrating her 65th birthday. She rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi. In 1986, she got married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhat. The couple has two daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

In an interview with a tabloid, Soni praised her daughters as they know what they want. She said that she doesn’t need to tell them anything as her daughters are pretty sorted.

Alia and Soni were seen together in the 2018 movie Raazi. The film was a huge box office success and was also hailed by the critics.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. She will also be making a debut in South Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

