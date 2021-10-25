Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team gets emotional while giving farewell to Shivangi Joshi

Star plus's popular drama and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is all set to introduce a new track in its plot. The upcoming track will have the exit of the lead couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who plays Kartik and Naira respectively in the show. While Mohsin has already bided the show as he has completed his track, Shivangi recently also has wrapped up her portion.

On her exit, Shivangi gets a farewell from the cast and crew of the show including producer Rajan Shahi. Rajan took to his Instagram and made a special post dedicated to Shivangi. In the post, he shared a bunch of pictures where the entire unit can be seen getting emotional as they adieu Shivangi. While the actress herself also got teary-eyed and posed with everyone for the camera.

Sharing the lovely set of pictures, Rajan wrote a heart-melting note which has all praise for Shivangi. Expressing his gratitude, he called Shivangi the most 'PROFESSIONAL', 'HARDWORKING', 'TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE' AND 'GENUINE REAL'.

Rajan Shahi wrote, "THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI

from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW

Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be

TRULY A" PROFESSIONAL " HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL " TIME TESTED "

UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW

CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS .

29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U

I hope every production house maker and channel is as lucky and fortunate to have experienced this power of talent hardwork standing by channel makers from day one till end like U did.

There are 1000 reasons in such a long journey as LEADS of almost 6 years to sumtimes waiver question the makers or channel but u showed that there is only one reason that is to be a true professional and to stand by ur TEAM."

He added, "I can proudly say on behalf of all ur Co actors THANK U and mainly MOHSIN as u both stood TOGEATHER as the best JODI AND TEAM.. thanks TO U AND MOHSIN for always working hard togeather as professionals dedicated and that how u have both complimented each other

YESTERDAY WAS THE FIRST TIME I SAW A UNIT CRYING EACH AND EVERY MEMBER AS THEY SAID THANKS TO U AND YASHODHAJI ..

from the Business Head Series Director,Creative Director ,line producer creative producer directors dop art ..entire crew UNIT cried .."

He further also added, "FIRST TIME IN LIFE

IN MY ENTIRE CAREER

I CRIED IN FRONT OF MY UNIT ..

I WAS MOVED EMOTINALLY..

A NEW EXPERIENCE FOR ME AND MY TEAM ..

AS I HAVE NEVER SEEN A ACTOR CREATE SO MUCH LOVE RESPECT AND REGARD IN EACH MEMBER..

WE GOT EMOTINAL AS THE ENTIRE TEAM WAS PRESENT AS UR LAST SHOT WAS BEING CANNED IN YRKKH we realised we never want u to leave DKP..

BUT WITH ENTUSIASM HOPE PRAYERS we ALL SAID AND KNEW U HAVE A LONG

SUCCESSFUL JOURNEY AHEAD and we have to let u go ..for a larger growth in UR JOURNEY..and we all in DKP PRAY AND HOPE WE CAN BE PART OF IT

A SPECIAL THANKS TO YASHODHA JI who has taught us what it means to BE A SUPERWOMAN MOTHER GUIDE AND MENTOR..UR LOVE TOWARDS UR FAMILY IS EXEMPLARY".

