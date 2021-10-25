Kapil Sharma shares glimpses of Karwa Chauth celebration with wife Ginni Chatrath

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma on Sunday celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife Ginni Chatrath and shared glimpses of their celebrations on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us @ginnichatrath.”

In the photo, his wife can be seen wearing a red Anarkali suit which she accessories with a maang tika. Kapil on the other hand could be seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with denim and a blazer.

In the first picture, Ginni can be seen looking at the moon through the sieve and the second picture shows her with puja thali in her hand. Kapil also shared couple photos with his wife where they can be seen posing adorably on the terrace.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The couple are proud parents two children- daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

On the work front, Kapil can be seen every week on his comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

