“They are paying me so much money”- Anusha Dandekar reacts to rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 15

There have been rumous of television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar entering the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. She took to Instagram to throw light on the rumours with a video.

In the clip posted by Anusha on her Instagram feed, she can be seen dressed in a white bathrobe as she played with her hair. Lizzo's ‘Rumors’ played in the background of the video. She also used the fake eyelashes filter for the video.

Sharing the video, Anusha wrote, "All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!"

A week ago in an Instagram post, Anusha had clarified that she will not be a part of the show Bigg Boss. “And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness," a part of her post read.

Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar's former boyfriend Karan Kundrra is a part of Bigg Boss 15 and was recently seen drawing similarities between Anusha and co-contestant Shamita Shetty while talking to Tejasswi Prakash in the house. “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are very similar," he said.

