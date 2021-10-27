Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal clarifies being straight after his fight with Rajiv Adatia

Bigg Boss 15 recently witnessed a wild card entry of model turned entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia. Since his entry, he has been giving out various shocking statements about various contestants. In the recent episodes, he also mentioned having a very close bonding with co-contestant Ieshaan Sehgal.
In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, Rajiv is seen talking to both Ieshaan and Miesha. During their conversation Meanwhile, Ieshaan requests him to not mix things up and keep both his relationships separately. They were seen trying to sort things among each other however, things take an ugly turn. Rajiv refuses to listen and blames Miesha Iyer for the change in Ieshaan’s behaviour towards him.
ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares his worries about career with Nishant Bhat; says, “My reputation is going for a toss”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply