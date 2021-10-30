Shweta Tiwari dazzles in a golden sequin bodycon dress; shares alluring pictures

Shweta Tiwari's never fails to raise the bar when it comes to the glamour quotient. The actress always manages to make heads turn with all her latest photoshoots. Shweta is quite active on social media and often posts all her jaw-dropping pictures there.

In a recent post, the actress has set the internet on fire as she donned a see-through golden sequin bodycon dress. Her look was beautifully brought together and accessorized with a pair of nude heels. While for the make-up, she opted for an open hairstyle and smoky eyes. Sharing the picture, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress simply captioned it with a rising star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she was one of the finalists.

