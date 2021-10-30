Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to shoot a song before Brahmastra wrap up

As the much-awaited Brahmastra seems to have reached its last leg, it is heard that director Ayan Mukerji has included a song at the last minute. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went through its share of excruciating times since it went on floors in 2018. As per the sources, a large set has been erected at Film City, Goregaon, where the leads will give shape to the track over the next two weeks.

A source revealed that while Ayan has lined up a few sequences, the primary shoot is of the song. An elaborate set has been put up, and over 40 junior artistes will be part of the number, said the source.

The source further added that after Alia finishes her portions, she will return to the set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani because the next schedule of Karan Johar’s movie is lined up for December in Delhi.

Moreover, if all goes well, Ayan will call it a wrap on his project by November end which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

