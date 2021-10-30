Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s debut film Squad to release on ZEE5 on November 12, 2021

After the success of State of Siege: Temple Attack, Dial 100, and Rashmi Rocket, ZEE5 is set to bring Squad. Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment and directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad is an action thriller with patriotism at the heart of it. The movie is headlined by debutant actors, Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj and supported by Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur.

Squad revolves around the battle between the nations’ Special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. With patriotism and an emotional bond at the heart of it, Squad also has high-octane action sequences involving MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in a never seen before climax scene which will blow everyone’s mind. It is the first Indian film to be shot in Belarus.

Squad has an international crew giving the film international scale and grandeur including Kier Beck known for Mad Max: Fury Road as the stunt coordinator, William Humphris who has Quantum of Solace and Clash of the Titans to his credit as a camera assistant and Maciej Kwiatkowski Known for films like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as the stunt choreographer. The cast and crew have left no stone unturned to ensure that it is the most awaited action film of the year.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India commented, “Action as a genre works well across the globe and on ZEE5, so we are excited to bring forth the much-awaited action film, Squad. This ZEE5 Original Film will break records with its high-scale, high-octane, and high-magnitude action sequences. So, get set to feel the rush with this edge-of-the-seat patriotic entertainer which has an internationally acclaimed crew to its credits”.

Director, producer, and writer Nilesh Sahay shares, “While we faced many challenges due to the pandemic, the film was completed without compromising on quality and I am certain that Squad will set a benchmark when it comes to action sequences in Indian films. I am happy that the film is releasing on ZEE5 and will reach the global audience. I hope people will find it as thrilling as it was for us shooting the film”.

Actor Rinzing Denzongpa shares, “Squad has been an amazing journey. We’ve seen everything through this film – extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. I’m proud to have this as my debut film and it’s been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that Squad is”.

Squad will premiere on ZEE5 on 12th November 2021.

