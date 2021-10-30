Zayn Malik denies harassment charges of allegedly shoving Yolanda Hadid during fight

Singer Zayn Malik has denied to multiple charges of harassment against his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents obtained by People tabloid.

The singer was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on September 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” the documents say. The former One Direction singer also allegedly hurled a series of insults and “continuous cursing” at Yolanda including telling her to “stay away from [his] f—ing daughter."

In a statement to TMZ, Malik pleaded no contest to claims that he had struck Yolanda, saying, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Malik was also charged with harassment against his supermodel ex Gigi Hadid, with the court documents claiming that he told her to "Strap on some f—ing balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house" in a conversation a source previously told PEOPLE was over the phone while Gigi was away for work. The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer faced an additional charge against John McMahon, whom he attempted to "physically engage in a fight…while continually cursing at him," the documents say. McMahon is a security guard who was on hand September 29, according to TMZ.

Malik has pleaded no contest to the charges, though his plea was entered as a guilty plea, according to the documents. The 28-year-old singer is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts, resulting in 360 total days of probation. Malik must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and is barred from having contact with Yolanda or McMahon. His probation will end if he goes six months without any violations. Amid the dispute, a Malik source tells PEOPLE he is focused on Khai.

The incident was first brought to the attention of the public in a statement Malik shared to Twitter on Thursday, in which he said he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter." Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Malik was referencing Yolanda in the statement.

Shortly after, a representative for Gigi said in a statement that the star "is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Malik and Gigi, who sources previously confirmed to have broken up, are parents to daughter Khai, 13 months.

