Ladies v/s Gentleman 2: Nia Sharma and Prince Narula lock horns with each other

In the upcoming episode of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza hosted show Ladies v/s Gentleman season 2, Nia Sharma, Kamaya Panjabi, Prince Narula and Vishal Aditya Singh would be the panellists.
In the promo released by Flipkart, Prince Narula and Nia Sharma can be seen locking horns with each other. It all started when Nia responding to a question said that men always tend to highlight it when they do something. To which Prince backfires and asks if women are not guilty of the same, she said no.
Prince said, "Tum mardon ko jeene nahi dete, jatane ki baat toh alag baat hai (You women don’t let men live, highlighting what you do is a different story)" and tells Nia that she has met the wrong kinds of men. Nia too shouted at him and said, "Tum galat soch rahe ho (Your thinking is wrong)".
